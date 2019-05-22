CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting happened in the area of 830 Chicopee Street early Wednesday morning.
Chicopee police told Western Mass News that they responded to the area for what they're calling a well-being check.
This all took place at about 1 a.m.
"Officers responded. As a result of that call, there's been an officer-involved shooting. One individual has been shot and taken to the hospital," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
State Police are also assisting in this investigation as it is a protocol with officer-involved shootings, at least here in Chicopee.
One person was shot and taken to Baystate Medical Center, but their conditions are unknown.
No officers were injured.
Details on what led up to this shooting are also vague at this time.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
