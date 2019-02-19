SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized following a shooting Monday in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the area of 300 Canon Circle around 9:30 p.m. yesterday.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
The case remains under investigation.
