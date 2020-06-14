SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- One person was trapped during a motor vehicle accident in the area of 259 Main St., fire officials said.
The person was rescued and transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.
There is no cause for the accident at this time, according to the Fire Department.
We will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.
