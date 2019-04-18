SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was injured following a trash truck fire in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews responded that fire at 95 Fisk Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The driver dumped the trash load and he suffered minor burns to his neck and arms while trying to put out the fire before firefighters arrived.
The driver was treated at the scene for his injuries.
