SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One person was injured after a crash in Springfield Thursday morning.
According to Springfield fire officials, the crash happened on Union Street just before 8 a.m.
In a photo posted to the department's Twitter page, you can see a white van flipped on its side with the windshield smashed out.
According to officials, one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
No word on what caused the crash.
