PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized and another is in custody following a stabbing in Palmer.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that Palmer Police were called to an Old Warren Road home on Monday for a reported stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.
The D.A.'s office noted that the victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center and is likely to survive.
State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office were called in to assist Palmer Police due to the severity of the man's injuries.
A suspect, 27-year-old Kelsey Gaulin of Palmer, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery.
Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in Palmer District Court.
The case remains under investigation.
