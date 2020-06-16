BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A Holland man was arraigned Tuesday on a motor vehicle homicide charge, Hampden District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
On Sunday, June 7 around 3:00 p.m., Brimfield Police, Fire and Action Ambulance were dispatched to 131 East Brimfield-Holland Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a minivan and a motorcycle, the statement said.
Responders found three people on the scene suffering from injuries, according to the statement.
The occupants of the motorcycle were later identified as Kayla Magoon, 15, and her father Donald Magoon, 43, both of Holland.
Kayla Magoon was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was provided immediate emergency medical treatment before being flown by helicopter to UMass Medical Center-University to undergo lifesaving treatment, according to the statement.
Her father was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.
The operator of the Minivan, Michael Frank, 57, of Holland, suffered from what appeared to be minor injuries, according to the statement.
The initial crash investigation appears to show Frank had crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the motorcycle head-on then crashed into a telephone pole. Both occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the motorcycle, according to the statement.
On Monday, June 15, an arrest warrant was issued for Michael Frank out of Palmer District Court, and he was charged with motor vehicle homicide resulting from negligent or reckless operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation, according to the statement.
Frank was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Palmer District Court.
His bail was set at $10,000 with a condition not to operate a motor vehicle if released, according to the statement.
His next court date is scheduled for August 13.
The incident remains under investigation by the Brimfield Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, The Hampden District Attorney’s Office Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section.
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and Brimfield Police Chief Charles Kuss expressed their sympathies to the victims’ family during this difficult time, according to the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.