SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a crash in Springfield Tuesday night.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the single car crash happened on Berkshire Ave. around 5:35 p.m. after a car struck a tree.
Police say the woman who was driving the car was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Her adult male passenger died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.
The Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Traffic Unit at 413-787-6333.
