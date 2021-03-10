car v tree berkshire ave

(Springfield Fire Department photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a crash in Springfield Tuesday night.

According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the single car crash happened on Berkshire Ave. around 5:35 p.m. after a car struck a tree.

car v tree berkshire ave

(Springfield Fire Department photo)

Police say the woman who was driving the car was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Her adult male passenger died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Traffic Unit at 413-787-6333.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.