SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a single car crash on Boston Road Monday night.
According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the crash happened on the 1000 block of Boston Road at around 10:25 p.m.
Walsh says the car struck a tree and was still accelerating when officers arrived. The adult male driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The preliminary investigation found the driver likely suffered a medical episode before crashing.
The deadly crash happened just hours after another crash on the same road sent two people to the hospital.
The Springfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating.
