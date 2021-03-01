HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash in Holyoke Sunday night.
According to Captain Kevin Cavagnac, the Holyoke Fire Department, the Holyoke Police Department and the Southampton Police Department were called to the area of County Road between Bluemer Road and Camp Jahn Road at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of an accident.
When crews arrived they found a one passenger car that had struck a utility pole engulfed in flames. Cavagnac adds that there were wires down
The first arriving Fire Engine was able to put out the flames quickly and the driver was found deceased in the vehicle.
The cause of the accident and the identity of the driver have yet to be determined.
The State Police Accident Reconstruction Team is aiding with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.