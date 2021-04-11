LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Ludlow.
Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday night, Ludlow Police responded to Miller Street for several reports of a single motorcycle crash with the motorcycle on fire.
Upon arrival, officials found the motorcycle crashed into a telephone pole and was engulfed in flames.
Ludlow Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene and performed lifesaving measures, but the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead on scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of their next-of-kin.
Miller St. was closed during the incident but has since reopened.
Ludlow Police remained on scene until 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning while Eversource repaired the telephone pole.
Ludlow Police Chief Valadas said in a statement quote, "The first responding officers performed exemplary service by desperately trying to aid the operator. This was an extremely delicate situation as our officers had the added danger of working around potentially live wires, and they did a great job in their response efforts."
The Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, State Police Detective Unit, and State Police Crime Scene Unit also responded to the scene.
At this time the crash is under investigation by the Ludlow Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and Hampden County District Attorney's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.