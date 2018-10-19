ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has died and another was taken to the hospital after a fire tore through a home in Orange this morning.
Dozens of firefighters from multiple departments responded to the home on 43 West Main Street.
Heavy machinery was brought in to knock down unstable parts of the home so firefighters could safely make their way inside the house and investigate.
Suhey Rosario was walking down West Main Street just after 8 a.m. when she saw a cloud of smoke.
"There was no cops, there was no firefighters here, so I got on my phone quickly and called the police, reported it, and they finally were coming down the street," said Rosario.
The call was dispatched as a two alarm fire requesting mutual aid from surrounding towns.
The Orange Fire Chief told Western Mass News two people were inside the home.
One man was able to get out and was taken to the hospital. Sadly, the other person inside passed away.
"My friend actually lives in the house with somebody else. He actually had to jump out the window because he had to make it out because there was so much smoke," said Rosario.
"It was devastating honestly. I was so sad. I was just freaking out more than anything because I kept hearing there was someone in there who couldn't make it out and you should have just seen, it was all flames. There was nothing you could do about it honestly it was too late," Rosario continued.
Officials are still investigating the cause and orgin of the fire.
The Orange Fire Chief noted they are unsure if there were working smoke detectors inside the home.
