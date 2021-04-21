SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man was arrested after officers responded to shots on School Street Tuesday night.
Springfield Police Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation on School Street. Officers located evidence, but no property damage or victims.
Crime analysts notified officers of the vehicle involved in the shooting. Detectives then observed the vehicle speeding on Wilbraham Road then parked on Carlisle Street.
Juan Olivia, 35, of Springfield was driving the car with a loaded firearm inside. The firearm was reported stolen out of Rhode Island.
Olivia was placed under arrest.
He is being charged with:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public way
- Receiving Stolen Property over $1,200
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
