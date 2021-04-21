juan olivia arrest 4212021

(Springfield Police Department photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man was arrested after officers responded to shots on School Street Tuesday night.

Springfield Police Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation on School Street. Officers located evidence, but no property damage or victims.

Crime analysts notified officers of the vehicle involved in the shooting. Detectives then observed the vehicle speeding on Wilbraham Road then parked on Carlisle Street.

Juan Olivia, 35, of Springfield was driving the car with a loaded firearm inside. The firearm was reported stolen out of Rhode Island.

juan olivia 4212021

(Springfield Police Department photo)

Olivia was placed under arrest.

He is being charged with:

  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public way
  • Receiving Stolen Property over $1,200
  • Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.