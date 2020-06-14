PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Officers responded to a shooting Friday on Francis Avenue.
Just after noon on Friday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 150 Francis Ave., police said.
Witnesses in the area also called it in, police said.
Upon their arrival, officers discovered evidence of a shooting including a loaded firearm, which was also recovered shortly after the shots were fired, police said.
The preliminary investigation showed that at least two people were most likely firing at each other, police said.
While processing the scene, investigating officers learned that a 26-year-old Pittsfield man had arrived at Berkshire Medical Center with gunshot wounds, police said.
Shortly after the incident, officers located 27-year-old Dane Kessler and placed him under arrest for his involvement in the shooting, police said.
At that time, Kessler indicated that he had been shot in the leg, and officers transported him to Berkshire Medical for treatment, police said.
The wounds to Kessler and the other man are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Kessler was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and assault with a dangerous weapon.
This investigation is ongoing, and anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Bassett at 413-448-9700 x529.
Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and the message to TIP411 (847411).
