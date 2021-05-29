SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man has died after a shooting on Lionel Benoit Road early Saturday morning.
Springfield Police responded around 4:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired on Saturday.
Officers located an adult male gunshot victim and provided first aid. He was transported to Baystate where he later died due to his injuries, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Police ask if anyone has any information to anonymously Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) type SOLVE and your tip.
