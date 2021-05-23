SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has died after a fire on Northampton Ave. early Sunday morning.
Springfield Fire officials responded to a house fire at 61 Northampton Ave. Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m.
One man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries where he later died, according to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte.
Crews arrived on scene around 12:30 a.m. and the fire was knocked down in approximately three to five minutes by the first arriving company.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.
No other information is available at this time.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story as it develops.
