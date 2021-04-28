SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield are investigating a homicide involving three gunshot victims, 1 of those victims has died.
We're told officers responded to William Sands Jr. Road for a report of a gunshot victim around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday night.
According to Springfield Police Department representative, Ryan Walsh, inside an apartment they found two men with gunshot wounds suffering from serious injuries.
Both were taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
"A third male gunshot victim connected to this incident was privately transported to Baystate," Walsh said.
One of the shooting victims found inside the apartment has died from his injuries, police confirm.
We're told the other two victims are in stable condition.
The Springfield Homicide Unit is investigating.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
