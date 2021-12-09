HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police said one man has died after a shooting on Sargeant Street Wednesday night.
Police told Western Mass News Officers responded to the area around 10:00 Wednesday night, where the found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
His name has not yet been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Holyoke Police.
