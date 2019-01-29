HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating following a shooting Tuesday morning in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to Motel 6 on Northampton Street for a reported disturbance with shots fired.
As officers arrived on-scene at the motel, police received another call indicating that a shooting victim was at Holyoke Medical Center.
Investigators then went to the hospital to find a 44-year-old Holyoke man suffering from one gunshot wound to his upper torso. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.
Albert noted that members of the department's Criminal Investigations Bureau are currently canvassing the area, checking the area for any witnesses or video that might be available.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 536-6431.
