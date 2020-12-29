SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police responded to a shooting Tuesday night.
Officers responded to Fort Pleasant Ave. for reports of a shooting, according to Springfield Police Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh.
Police located an adult male gunshot victim. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is still investigating.
