SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of letters were sent to defendants across Massachusetts impacted by the statewide breath test litigation.
The letters allow the chance for people to overturn their impaired driving convictions, and 27,000 letters were sent out Tuesday.
This comes after the state learned back in 2019 that breath tests from June of 2011 to April of 2019 were not accurate.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively to one man who spent years fighting this conviction about the toll it took on his life.
“This could have the possibility of changing people's lives; there’s no doubt about that,” lawyer Joe Bernard said.
Thousands of people across Massachusetts found guilty of drunk driving are getting a chance to possibly overturn their conviction.
“A lot of these people are going to have a second chance, so to speak, and some of these people might have lost out on job opportunities, or their license might still be suspended,” Bernard explained.
On Tuesday, 27,000 letters were mailed to people who were found guilty or plead guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol between June 2011 and April 2019.
This comes after a court battle over the last several years where a judge found that breathalyzer results across the state were unreliable because the Office of Alcohol Testing failed to properly maintain machines.
If a conviction was based on evidence from a breathalyzer machine, that conviction could be overturned. That's something Matt Mottor, chef and owner of Berkshire Culinary Group, said he experienced in 2019.
“I went through six years of going in and out of the courtroom. Anybody that has to go through that, it’s really tough, especially if you’re living in the Hill Towns like I do. There’s no public transportation to get from point a to point b,” Mottor said.
Mottor said he fought his conviction for more than six years. His license was suspended, and he said he spent around $30,000 in the process of clearing his name.
“Trying to explain why Daddy can’t drive anymore in the car just sitting there in the driveway,” Mottor explained. “The stress, just the emotion of it, it really weighs on your shoulders.”
Now a successful chef and restaurant operator, he said he wouldn't be able to hold a liquor license with a conviction. He said anyone who gets the letter should take this opportunity to fight for themselves and all that they lost.
“When you lose, you lose a lot of freedom that you don’t necessarily know you had,” Mottor said.
The state is encouraging people who get a letter to reach out to a lawyer to see if they are entitled to a new trial.
