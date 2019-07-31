SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield police confirm with Western Mass News one man is dead after a shooting overnight on Wilbraham Road in Springfield.
The victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead there.
Right now Springfield police do not have anyone in custody and they believe the victim was the only intended target.
Springfield Police tell us they were called to the intersection of Benton Street and Wilbraham Road around 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday.
When our crew arrived on scene, they observed that a portion of Wilbraham Road had been blocked with crime tape.
At this time the investigation is still ongoing.
