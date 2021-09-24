SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man was transported after a shooting Friday afternoon.
Springfield Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dawes Street around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
Officers located an adult male gunshot victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Baystate Hospital.
The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.
