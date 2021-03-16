SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man was transported after a shooting on College Street Monday night.
One adult male gunshot victim was transported to Baystate Hospital with serious injuries.
According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded around 5:45 p.m. Monday night for a ShotSpotter activation on College and Shattuck Streets.
The Springfield Detective Bureau is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.