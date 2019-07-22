HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest in connection with the homicide of a Holyoke man.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that Holyoke Police responded to the area of 660 Bridge Street around 11 p.m. Friday for a report of a man with severe injuries.
When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Miguel DeJesus of Holyoke suffering what appeared from stab wounds.
DeJesus was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.
"Early in the investigation detectives from the Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified Samuel Rosario, 25, of San Juan, PR, as a suspect in the homicide," the D.A.'s office said in a statement.
Rosario's location was determined and he was arrested Saturday morning at Bradley International Airport, with assistance from Connecticut State Police.
An extradition hearing is scheduled to take place Monday in Enfield Superior Court.
The case remains under investigation.
