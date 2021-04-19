GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One man was arrested in Great Barrington on an active warrant.
Great Barrington Officers responded to a fight on Monday morning at the Cumberland Farms on Main St.
Mitchell Tyler, 35, of Sheffield, CT was taken into custody without incident.
While investigating the fight, police identified a potential witness who was determined to have an active warrant out of the state of Connecticut for a probation violation.
Tyler fled from police into the woods behind Cumberland Farms while being placed in custody.
Great Barrington Police were assisted by officers from Sheffield, Egremont, New Marlborough, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge, as well as the Massachusetts State Police.
The Sheffield Police K9 unit was deployed and successfully tracked Tyler to a residence on Knob Hill Road where he was found hiding under a shed.
Tyler will be held without the right to bail at the GBPD and will be arraigned as a fugitive from justice on Tuesday.
