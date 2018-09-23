SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a cloudy and cool day today another chilly night is on the way tonight. We have one more dry day coming tomorrow before the wet weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Clouds increase Monday night ahead of our next weather system. An approaching warm front will bring rain by early Tuesday. The day will be mainly cool and cloudy, but will turn muggier Tuesday night as a southerly wind increases. Dew points look to rise to near 70 on Wednesday, giving us a humid day! Temps should hit middle to upper 70s with clouds and sunshine ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening, followed by drier, cooler air for Thursday.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, cooler. Highs: 60-64
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely, heavy at times. Highs: 62-66
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.