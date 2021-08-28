LAWRENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the Marines killed in the deadly Kabul Airport attack has been identified as a Massachusetts native.
People across Massachusetts are mourning this Saturday. That Marine has been identified as Sergeant Johanny Rosario from Lawrence.
The 25-year-old is a graduate of Lawrence High School and attended Bridgewater State University.
She was one of 13 U.S. service members who were killed while stationed outside of the Kabul Airport.
The attack happened on Thursday as two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans and American allies working to leave the country ahead of President Biden’s Tuesday withdrawal deadline.
More than 4,500 Americans have been safely evacuated according to U.S. officials, but thousands are still stranded.
The attack claimed the lives of at least 169 Afghans as well and also injured an additional 18 U.S. service members.
11 of the 13 Americans who were killed were Marines like Rosario, the other two an American soldier and a Navy sailor.
Friday night, President Biden launched a drone strike in retaliation to Thursday’s attack, targeting and killing a member of the Islamic state.
But U.S. troops are bracing for the threat of another terrorist attack from Isis-K.
Friends and family of Rosario are expected to gather for a vigil in her honor at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in Boston.
