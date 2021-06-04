19-year-old Daniel Eckert pleaded not guilty to assault and battery charges in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One of the teenagers charged in the assault of an autistic man at a park in Ware appeared in court Friday.

19-year-old Daniel Eckert pleaded not guilty to assault and battery charges in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

Western Mass News spoke with Ware Police Chief, Shawn Crevier, who told us everyone in their department has the victim of the attack, Shiloh Skerritt in their thoughts.

"Everyone's supporting Shiloh and Peter, I think more people will be made aware of incidents like this or people's disabilities or autism, like Shiloh…I hope if anything comes of this, I hope that people won't be afraid to speak out and stand up for those individuals," Chief Crevier said.

Eckert was released on conditions, including that he wear a GPS monitor, have no contact with Shiloh or his family, and stay away from the park. His next hearing is July 7.

