PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Palmer man accused of stabbing another man to death is now behind bars.
Palmer police were called to 321 River Street around 8 p.m. Thursday night for a stabbing.
When they got there, they found 43-year-old Michael Strindberg in a pool of blood and arrested 62-year-old Robert Nompleggi for murder.
Nompleggi entered the Palmer District courtroom Friday afternoon with very little to say.
The 62-year-old was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder, intimidation of a witness, and violating and prevention order.
Western Mass News obtained a copy of the Palmer police report.
In those documents it states officers arrived at 321 River Street and found Michael Strindberg laying unresponsive in a pool of blood with nearly a dozen stab wounds.
Next to his body was a long fireplace poker. Strindberg was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The report said prior to Strindberg being stabbed, an unnamed witness explains that Strindberg came into the house to talk to Nompleggi about shutting off the power in his room.
Police said the witness heard the two men get into a fight and then Strindberg yelled that he had been stabbed.
When the witness tried to call 911, the report said Nompleggi grabbed their phone stopping them from contacting police, so the witness ran to another home to call police.
Investigators said Strindberg had an active abuse prevention order against Nompleggi.
Nompleggi is being held without the right to bail and is scheduled to be back in Palmer District Court on January 10.
