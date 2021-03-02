MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest following an investigation into a shooting at Monson strip club.

On Sunday, February 21, gunfire broke out in the parking lot of the Magic Lantern. Authorities said that the shooting took place around 1 a.m., but they were not notified of the incident until early that afternoon.

The investigation has continued, which led to an arrest warrant for Ethan Fitzgerald, 25, of Ludlow.

Investigation continues into shooting at Magic Lantern in Monson MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Complaints of a shooting at a Monson strip club has resulted in th…

On Monday, Fitzgerald was arrested Monday on several charges, including possession of a firearm without an FID card or license-to-carry, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, discharging a firearm within 150 feet of a highway, and disorderly conduct.

Fitzgerald is being held on $100,000 pending his arraignment in Palmer District Court.