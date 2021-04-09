SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest following a shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to the area of Worthington and Armory Street just before 6 p.m. Friday for a ShotSpotter activation.
When police arrived, they found a juvenile victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
Walsh explained that a preliminary investigation found that "a local street gang was filming a video when they were shot at and unintended juvenile target was struck."
A vehicle believed to be connected to the incident was found a short time later and the driver was arrested on firearms charges, as well as warrants.
More information on the case is expected to be released Monday following arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.