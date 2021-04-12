Jose Estrada Spfld arrest 041221

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest following a shooting late last week in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were responding to a disturbance in the area of Worthington and Armory Streets around 5:30 p.m. Friday when they heard several gunshots.  

Officers found a juvenile female who was struck in the leg with non-life threatening injuries.

On Marion Street, investigators located a vehicle involved in that shooting and they saw 21-year-old Jose Estrada of Agawam reportedly begin to walk away.  He was detained and later arrested on several charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal ID, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Walsh added that Estrada was also arrested on two warrants - one charging him on firearms charges, and the other on motor vehicle-related charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.  Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your health.

