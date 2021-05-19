Police Generic 012520

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after being hit by a train overnight in Pittsfield.

The Berkshire District Attorney's office said that around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, CSX employees called Pittsfield Police after finding a body along some railroad tracks after the train operator hit an unknown object near Greenway Street.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Bryan Jones of Pittsfield.

The incident remains under investigation.

