WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was killed after being struck by a train Saturday night.
Westfield Fire officials tell us they were called to the area of Rt. 20 at East Mountain Road just before 8 p.m.
Westfield Police and Fire Departments, as well as State Police officials, are currently on scene investigating.
We have reached out to Westfield and State Police officials for a comment, but have not heard back.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
