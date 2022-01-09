SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—One man is dead following a police-involved shooting in Springfield. It happened Sunday morning on Genesse Street.
The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. while the investigation remains ongoing by the Hampden District Attorney's Office and Springfield Police Department. Springfield Police Officials said they believe officers responded appropriately and in line with their training.
“Anytime there's a loss of life, my sympathy, thoughts and prayers and encouragement go out to the affected families and also to the brave and dedicated men and women in blue,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
A deadly incident Sunday morning in Springfield. police responding to the area of Liberty and Cass streets around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a man who pulled a knife on a victim.
“Officers located a person matching the description at the 100th block of Genesse Street and attempted to further investigate,” explained Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Police said the man charged towards the officers with his knife in hand.
“The officer constant commands "drop the weapon, drop the weapon, drop the weapon". the victim and the suspect lunged at that officer, stabbing him in the neck and face area," said Commissioner Clapprood.
Officials also said the officer who was stabbed fired two shots from his service pistol, which hit the man.
“Officers then immediately applied first aid and the suspect was transported to Baystate where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries,” said Commissioner Clapprood.
The officer was also taken to Baystate with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
“I am so proud of both officers and all the officers who responded who acted professionally, did as they were trained, and it ended the way it ended. I am so sorry to the victim and suspects family. We do not want to see loss of life,” said Commissioner Clapprood.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno spoke alongside Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, saying he believes the officers responded appropriately.
“I have seen the tape, the body-worn camera. The officers act in a very brave fashion and showed a tremendous amount of strength…In my eyes, unfortunately, it was justified use of deadly force, deadly force was being used against on of our officers and in turn the officer unfortunately had to use deadly force to keep other individuals from being hurt or murdered,” said Mayor Sarno.
Commissioner Clapprood said both officers have been placed on administrative paid leave while the investigation is ongoing. Police will be releasing body camera footage of the incident once they are cleared to do so by the District Attorney. This remains an active investigation.
