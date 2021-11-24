SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield Tuesday night.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 0-100 block of Cuff Ave. for a report of a gunshot victim just before 9 p.m.
When officers arrived they located an adult male gunshot victim in the driver's seat of a car that had crashed into a parked car.
The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is being asked to Text-A-Tip anonymously or call 413-787-6355.
