SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police tells Western Mass News that the person who was shot overnight along Parker Street in Springfield is now pronounced dead.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Monday in the area of Hubbard Park.
Officers and members of the Springfield Police Department's forensics unit were still at the scene investigating several hours later.
That victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center.
The area of Parker Street, near Hubbard Park, remains closed to traffic while investigators remain on-scene.
Springfield Police spokesperson, Ryan Walsh announced that the shooting took place at a large house party.
The Springfield Homicide Unit under the direction of Acting Deputy Trent Duda is currently investigating the situation.
It is still not clear how this incident occurred.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
