WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One male is dead and another is seriously injured after a single vehicle crash on Main Street early Sunday morning.
According to Wilbraham Police, the two males were they only people in the vehicle. Both were transported to a hospital by Wilbraham Fire Department. One of the males was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the Wilbraham Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County District Attorney's Office.
