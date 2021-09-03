WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a crash Friday morning in West Springfield.
Mass. State Police said that troopers were called to I-91 southbound, near Exit 10B, around 11 a.m. for a rollover involving an SUV.
A preliminary investigation indicated that a 54-year-old Springfield man was ejected from his 2002 Mitsubishi Montero when it rolled over.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in the SUV and no other vehicles involved in the crash.
The southbound side of the highway was closed for a time, but reopened around 1:50 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
