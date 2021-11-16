SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has died following a crash Tuesday morning in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash along the 200 block of Worcester Street around 6:40 a.m. today.
One vehicle reportedly crossed the center lane and crashed into another vehicle.
Walsh added that the driver who crossed over the lane, an adult male, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The other driver stayed at the scene and didn't need medical attention.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic bureau and the Hampden District Attorney's motor vehicle homicide unit.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
