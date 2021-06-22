SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following an incident on Knox Street in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers responded to the area of Knox Street and Foster Street around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a tank explosion.
Emergency crews arrived on-scene and found that an adult male had been fatally injured.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
