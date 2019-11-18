SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Springfield.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 0-100 block of Marlborough Street for a ShotSpotter activation..
Shell casings were seen strewn across the pavement and a car, with bullet holes on one side, had gone up onto a curb by the intersection
Arriving officers were able to locate a gunshot victim inside a vehicle and was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Walsh said Monday that the shooting victim "succumbed to their injuries on Sunday night."
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
This incident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
