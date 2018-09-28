SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield.
Springfield officers were were called to a shooting on Norfolk Street that occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said that when they arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old man who had died from a gunshot wound.
That victim has been identified as 30-year-old Carl Sepheus of Springfield, according to the Hampden County D.A.'s office.
While police were investigating the incident, fire officials were on scene about a block away, working to combat the flames of a house fire on Bristol Street.
We will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
