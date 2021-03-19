SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following an early morning crash in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the 1300 block of Allen Street around 2:10 a.m. Friday for a single vehicle crash.
Investigators explained that the adult male driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, hit a utility pole and his truck flipped over.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.
