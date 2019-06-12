SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after being shot in Springfield Tuesday night.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that officers were called to the intersection of Genesee and Liberty Streets around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shotspotter activation.
When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male who had been shot. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
Details surrounding the incident were not immediately available, but Walsh adds that this was not a random act.
This case remains under investigation.
