LEVERETT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a weekend crash in Leverett.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's offiice, said that 57-year-old Kevin Douville of Belchertown has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle.
Carey explained that according to police, a vehicle was trying to turn into a driveway on Long Plain Road late Saturday afternoon when it was hit by an oncoming motorcycle.
A passenger on the motorcycle is hospitalized with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
Carey noted that the driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 80s, stayed at the scene and has been cooperating. She added that no criminal charges have been filed.
The crash remains under investigation.
