SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a weekend crash in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the 2000 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a crash involving a pedestrian.

A female pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at an area hospital.

Walsh noted that the driver did stay at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

