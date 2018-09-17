SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a weekend crash in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the 2000 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a crash involving a pedestrian.
A female pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at an area hospital.
Walsh noted that the driver did stay at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
