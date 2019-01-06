One person dies at hospital following unspecified medical incident at MGM Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has passed away following an unspecified incident at MGM Springfield.
MGM Springfield representative Saverio Mancini tells Western Mass News that, according to the Gaming Enforcement Unit, which is comprised of members of the Massachusetts State and Springfield Police Departments, that one person was transported to Baystate Medical Center Saturday night following an unspecified medical incident.
The Gaming Enforcement Unit told MGM Springfield that the person, who has not been identified yet, passed away at the hospital.
MGM Springfield issued a statement to Western Mass News, expressing their condolences, which read:
"Our deepest condolences to the family of the individual who suffered a medical incident at MGM Springfield last night. We commend the officers and first responders who worked quickly to respond before transporting the guest to the hospital by ambulance."
This incident remains under investigation by the Gaming Enforcement Unit.
