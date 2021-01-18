AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has died in an early morning fire at the Mobile Home Park in Agawam on Springfield Street, fire officials confirm.
According to Agawam Fire Chief, Alan Sirois, they first received the call at 4:30 a.m. Monday from a 'passerby.'
He tells Western Mass news there was fire in the trailer when they arrived and says there was a report of an individual in the trailer.
"The firefighters that were first on scene made an aggressive effort; an entry was made under difficult and dangerous fire conditions," Sirois noted.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
Sirois tells us, "There was one victim found."
At this time, the individual's identity is not being released.
We're told the mobile home was 'a total loss' and that the State Fire Marshal's Office along with the Agawam Fire Department and Police Department are investigating this fire.
"Cause is still under investigation, but we don't believe it was suspicious," Sirois explained.
Further details have not been released.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this situation. Stay with us online and on-air starting at Noon on ABC40 for all the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.